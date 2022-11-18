Credit Suisse Group Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $276.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.04.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

