Credit Suisse Group Lowers PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $160.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.44.

NYSE PKI opened at $135.68 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

