Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €47.40 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

