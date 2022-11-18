Credit Suisse Group Trims Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Target Price to $37.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

