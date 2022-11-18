Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.