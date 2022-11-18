Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$9.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Crew Energy

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,249 shares of company stock worth $2,159,467.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

