Cribstone Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

