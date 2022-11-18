Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 309,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,663. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.