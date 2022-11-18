Cronos (CRO) Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $28.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

