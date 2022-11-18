CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $274.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.