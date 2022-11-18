Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 32,605 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,000. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.