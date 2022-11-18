Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $119.38 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,348 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $119,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 484,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.