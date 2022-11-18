Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $174.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,202 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Johnson Controls International worth $174,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 143,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,989. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.