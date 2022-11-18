Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $231.19 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,156,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,291 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 103,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,394. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

