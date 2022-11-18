Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $46.74 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,692. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

