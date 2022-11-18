Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,926 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $140,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

