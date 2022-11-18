Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 35,514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,514 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $192,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 517,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

