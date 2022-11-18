Culp (NYSE:CULP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.27. Culp shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 15,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Culp by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.