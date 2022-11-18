Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $294.58 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $294.58 million and $35.61 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

