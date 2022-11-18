Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Cybin stock remained flat at $0.44 on Thursday. 449,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

