Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Nov 18th, 2022

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of Cybin stock remained flat at $0.44 on Thursday. 449,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

