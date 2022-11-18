D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE DNZ remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 48,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,619. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

