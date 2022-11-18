DA Davidson Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $5.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Holley has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

About Holley

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 666.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 92,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

