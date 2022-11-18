DA Davidson Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $5.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDRX. KeyCorp began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.