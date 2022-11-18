DA Davidson Lowers Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $6.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Wag! Group stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.