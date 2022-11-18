Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 1,569,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,544. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 172,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

