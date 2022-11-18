Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 1,569,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,544. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
