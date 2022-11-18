Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252.41 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and $252.41 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,903,971,214 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

