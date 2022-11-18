Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
