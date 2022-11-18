Daniel E. Owens Sells 6,250 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 388,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of -0.12. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 156.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after buying an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

