Daniel P. Huttenlocher Sells 1,720 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,431,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,542,492. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
