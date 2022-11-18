Daniel P. Huttenlocher Sells 1,720 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,431,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,542,492. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.