Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance

Shares of DNIYY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

