Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance
Shares of DNIYY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.33.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (DNIYY)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.