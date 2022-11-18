DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $913,887.86

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $102.77 million and approximately $913,887.86 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00569957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29688125 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

