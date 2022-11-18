Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 29,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 34,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

