Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 1.0 %

DWSN stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

