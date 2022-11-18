Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $779.28 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $779.28 million and $87.64 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

