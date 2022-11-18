DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Hits $31.71 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.15 million and $31.71 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00117760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00231570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00045953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,754,565 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

