Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $374.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $374.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.38. 23,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,662. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.14.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.