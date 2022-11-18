Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $11.36. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,997 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 341,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

