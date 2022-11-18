Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $11.36. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,997 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
