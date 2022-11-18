Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 379,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

