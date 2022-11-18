Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.08.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
