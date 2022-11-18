Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,616,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 154,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

