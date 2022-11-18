Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

