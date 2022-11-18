Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 227,008 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.15% of Biogen worth $339,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $302.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $305.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

