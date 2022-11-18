Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 54,308 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.03% of Parker-Hannifin worth $324,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $304.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

