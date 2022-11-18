Deutsche Bank AG Has $253.83 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of CVS Health worth $253,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 42,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

