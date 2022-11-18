Deutsche Bank AG Has $296.91 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,316 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Comcast worth $296,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 66,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

