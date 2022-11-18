Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $227,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MMM opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

