Deutsche Bank AG Sells 360,652 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360,652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of ConocoPhillips worth $453,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

