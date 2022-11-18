Deutsche Bank AG Sells 614,313 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $314,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,621,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVB stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

