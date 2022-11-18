Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,027 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.01% of AutoZone worth $422,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,420.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,175.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

