Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.48 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

