Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $41.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

